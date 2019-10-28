Laurel Middle School, LPD kick off Red Ribbon Week

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department along with Laurel Middle School began Red Ribbon Week Monday.
The focus is on educating students about the dangers of drug use.
“Alcohol, tobacco and any of the other drugs damage all the organs in your body,” said one student.
Students recited a pledge to stay drug free and released red balloons into the sky.
Captain Shannon Caraway with LPD sees firsthand what drugs can do to people.
“Drugs destroy so many lives," Caraway said. “It breaks up so many families and so many kids are depressed because family members are on drugs and they don’t know which way to turn. So, by us making it fun and educational they go home and tell their parents about the harmful effects of alcohol and tobacco and certain kind of drugs that are out now.”
The week will continue with education on drug use and abuse throughout the middle school.
