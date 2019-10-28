High School Football Recap: Week 10; Part 3

MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore running back Quandarius Hubbard rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night to pace Mt. Olive High School to a 38-8 Region 4-1A victory over Salem High School.
Eighth-grader Malaki Mitchell ran for 60 yards and touchdown on three carries and senior Zyterrious Chatman returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown against the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5)
Chatman and senior Brandon Butler each had a 2-point conversion run and sophomore Marcus Baggett chipped in with a pair of conversion runs.
The Pirates (5-5, 4-2) will travel to Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (5-5, 3-3) topped Leake County High School 32-14 Friday.
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) _ A fourth-quarter touchdown proved to be the difference Thursday night between the Region 7-4A rivals.
FCAHS led through the first three quarters, clinging to a 7-6 halftime and 13-12 third-quarter leads. But the Tornadoes scored in the final frame to put the Aggies in a win-or-go-home showdown with Stone High Friday for the region’s final playoff berth.
Purvis sophomore Walker Flatt completed 4-of-11 passes for 59 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown toss to junior running back Ty Badon.
Badon led the Tornadoes’ ground game with 56 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore Keoki Laphand Jr. had 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries and junior Kade Sherrill finished with 35 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The Tornadoes (6-4, 3-1) will visit Greene County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (6-3, 4-0) topped Poplarville High School 26-7 Friday.
FCAHS (3-6, 1-3) will travel to Wiggins at 7 p.m. Friday to visit Stone High School. The Tomcats (3-6, 1-3) beat Sumrall High School 42-0 Friday.
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Triston Hickman threw for 209 yards and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to move the Tomcats into the Class 4A playoff conversation.
Sophomore running back Carlos Brown ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as Stone snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Tomcats (2-6, 1-3 Region 7-4A) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Forrest County Agricultural High School (3-6, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will claim Region 7-4A’s fourth seed; the loser will join Sumrall on the postseason’s sidelines.
Senior Kaleb Gilner had five catches for 113 yards, and senior Caleb Armstrong also pulled in five catches for 73 yards.
Sumrall (3-7, 0-4) will wrap up its season at Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (4-5, 3-1) lost 26-7 to Greene County High School Friday in a showdown between the region’s previously two unbeaten teams.
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Red Devils ran for 354 yards to run past the Bobcats Saturday in Region 4-1A play.
Junior Omarion Bridges rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and hauled in two passes for an additional 24 yards.
Junior Jorian Sampson added 103 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and senior Cooper Rogers had 61 yards on nine carries.
Rogers also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Jackson Parker, who completed 3-of-4 passes for 51 yards.
Stringer (5-5, 4-2 region) will visit Sacred Heart High School (0-8, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TERRY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback M.J. Daniels completed 10-of-18 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels past the host Bulldogs (2-8, 0-5 Region 3-6A).
Daniels, who threw two interceptions, also ran for 40 yards on nine carries, while senior Jalyn Scott added 51 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Three different Rebel sophomores hauled in a touchdown, including Trent Howell (six catches, 146 yards), Marquez Dortch (two catches, 62 yards) and Andrew Scott (two catches, 19 yards).
Sophomore safety Logan Evans finished with seven tackles (four solo), including two tackles for loss. Evans recovered two fumbles and was credited with a safety.
George County (6-3, 3-2) will host region-leading Petal High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (8-1, 5-0) topped Meridian High School 38-8 Friday.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Chad Locklear threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Braves topped the Falcons (1-9, 1-4 Region 3-5A) to pick up a region win for the second time in the three games.
Locklear also ran for 79 yards on 14 carries, senior Tegarrius Roberts added 46 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and senior DeMarcus McGilberry had a short scoring run.
Junior B.J. Hawthorne pulled in seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and senior Travis Conner caught a 55-yard scoring pass.
The Braves (3-7, 2-3) will host Forest Hill High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (3-7, 2-3) lost 29-14 to Laurel High School Friday.
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Led by 208 yards rushing and four touchdowns from junior Kristain Milsap, Enterprise (8-1, 3-1) ran for 357 yards in the battle of the Region 5-2A Bulldogs.
Freshman John Campbell ran for 78 yards on 15 carries, junior Ridge Kidd had 60 yards on 13 carries and sophomore Derron Gray added an 11-yard touchdown run.
Bay Springs (8-2, 2-2) will wrap up regular-season play by hosting Heidelberg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers (3-7, 1-3) lost 40-38 to Mize High School Friday.
