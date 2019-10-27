Superhero, Potter, Fortnite costumes big sellers at Hattiesburg costume store

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Holiday shoppers have been visiting local costume shops recently looking for the right Halloween costume.
Lisa Loy, manager of the Hattiesburg Spirit Halloween store, says superhero costumes have been big sellers this year.
She also said Harry Potter and Fortnite video game costumes and accessories have been selling well.
Loy said classic horror masks and costumes are also favorites with local customers.
“People are very interested in Halloween and the store is doing really well,” Loy said.
“It’s the one time a year you get to dress up and be anything you want to be without judgment.”
Loy said Marvel superhero outfits are also popular with customers.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.