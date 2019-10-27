Sunny skies for Monday, rain and possible storm later in coming week

Look for patchy fog to develop after midnight with lows in the lower 50s. On Monday, expect patchy fog early followed by mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows in the upper 50s. Expect a cloudy day Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 60s. The chance for rain is 40%. By Wednesday and Thursday, showers and thunderstorms become likely with highs in the 70s. Wednesday night lows will be in the upper 60s and lows Thursday night will be in the upper 40s. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday, expect much cooler and drier weather with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Skies will be for the most part sunny.