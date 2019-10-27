Rain doesn’t stop nice turnout at Petal Fall Festival

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain did not stop residents from going to the Petal Fall Festival on Saturday.
Kids were running around Hinton Park, playing in the children’s village, and getting their face painted. One kid came out like the Incredible Hulk.
The beautiful classic cars did not make it out to the festival this year because of the weather, but staffers said, the turnout was more than expected.
“I was scared to death,” festival coordinator Wendy Lampton said. “We decided kind of last-minute not to try to cancel anything and to try to ride the weather out. Ultimately, I’m glad we did."
"Once the rain quit, unfortunately, the car show got canceled, Petal resident Chase Cullifer said. “Still, the sun came out, bring the kids, let them play, and get to have some food and things like that.”
Petal Fall Festival staffers said they plan to reschedule the car show in a couple of weeks.
