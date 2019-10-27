Officials investigating Ellisville house fire as possible arson

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials believe a Sunday morning house fire in Ellisville was intentionally set.
Firefighters with the Ellisville Fire Department responded to a call of a suspicious structure fire on Washington Street at 12:48 a.m. When they arrived, the home’s garage was filled with smoke.
Ellisville Fire Department’s Interim Chief Jake Williams said no one was inside the home during the fire, and firefighters were able to contain the damage of the home’s enclosed garage.
Several hours later, fire units were called back to the home and found it “fully involved” with flames.
Firefighters with the South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire department helped the Ellisville Fire Department battled the blaze for several hours. Officials said the home sustained major damage.
Fire officials said one volunteer firefighter, who helped fight the blaze, was injured.
The Ellisville Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.
