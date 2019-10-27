LPD collects 80 lbs. of unused Rx’s for Drug Take Back Day

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel Police estimate about 80 pounds of prescription medications were collected during the latest drug take-back day in that city.
The Laurel Police Department participates in the DEA National Take Back days twice each year.
Saturday, residents were encouraged to drop off unused prescription drugs at the Laurel Police Department from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Police will put them in boxes and the DEA will pick them up Monday for proper disposal.
“There’s just no need to keep stuff around the house that is expired or unwanted or unneeded, whether it’s children accidentally getting into a bottle and accidentally overdosing, or feeding our opioid epidemic, it’s a big problem everywhere and there’s just no need to have it around the house,” said Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
Chief Cox says in the last six years, Laurel Police have collected about 1,300 pounds of unused prescription drugs.
