Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts charity ball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A packed house at the Hattiesburg Country Club put in their bids to raise money for children in need on Saturday night.
The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg Charity Ball happens once a year. People get dressed up, head to toe, to support the cause the non-profit advocates for. The raffle off jewelry and auction off donated items in hopes of raising over $100,000 this year.
All of the proceeds raised will go towards projects that the organization does with underprivileged children.
You can still get involved with the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg and donate to the cause by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.