High School Football Recap: Week 10; Part 2

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Lumberton High School sophomore Rodney Parker pulled off a fine variation of Robert Henry Friday night at Resurrection Catholic High School.
After Henry got banged up early in the second quarter, the Panthers turned to Parker, who rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Lumberton’s 28-3 victory over the Eagles.
With the victory, Lumberton (8-2, 7-0) clinched its fourth consecutive Region 4-1A title and be region’s top seed when the Class 1A playoffs open on Nov. 15.
Henry, the supercharger in the Panthers’ offensive engine, had gained 26 yards on four carries before exiting.
That put the offensive controls in the hands of Parker, who completed 3-of-7 for 100 yard and a touchdown with two interceptions as the Panthers pulled away with 21, fourth-quarter points.
Parker also had 11 tackles in a defensive effort that held the Eagles (7-2, 5-2 region) without a touchdown for the first time this season.
The Eagles led 3-0 after one quarter on Adam Holland’s 30-yard field goal before the Panthers took a 7-3 halftime lead on a 22-yard pass from Parker to junior Shavante Toney.
That score carried into the fourth quarter before the Panthers broke open the game.
Parker scored on runs of 13 yards and 40 yards before senior Xavier Holder iced the game by returning a Resurrection Catholic fumble for a touchdown.
Toney ran for 76 yards on 14 carries while junior K’nylan Willis had two catches for 78 yards. Junior Trevon Jessie added a 2-point conversion run.
Lumberton will step out of region play to host Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams (9-0) defeated Satsuma (Ala.) High School 42-0 Friday night.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Kentrell Pruitt ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in Region 3-5A by dominating the second and third quarters.
West Jones led 8-0 after one quarter but outscored the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3 region) 30-6 over the next two quarters to seize control.
Sophomore Joshua McDonald ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and junior quarterback Alan Follis ran for a touchdown.
Freshman Antwoine Gavin returned a fumble 5 yards for a score, senior Jaylen Keyes was credited with a safety and senior Jalen Keyes scored on a 2-point conversion run.
The Mustangs (9-0, 5-0 region) will visit Jim Hill High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-7, 1-4) lost 13-12 to Brookhaven High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Xavier Evans ran for 223 yards and a score on 22 carries as the Golden Tornadoes whirled past the Patriots (3-7, 2-3 Region 3-5A).
Evans completed 6-of-10 passes for 62 yards with an interception before giving way to junior Dexter Scott, who completed 6-of-11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Tyrone Jones returned a punt for a touchdown, junior Rashan Love added a safety and senior place-kicker William Mora hit three extra points and two field goals, including a long of 34 yards.
The Golden Tornadoes (7-2, 4-1) will travel to Jackson Wingfield High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (1-9, 1-4) lost 38-14 to South Jones High School Thursday.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Drake Henderson rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns Thursday as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in Region 7-4A.
Greene County led 6-0 after Henderson’s 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Poplarville took a 7-6 halftime lead on senior Ethan Taylor’s 17-yard run in the second period.
A 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter by freshman K.J. Miller gave the Wildcats the lead for good and Henderson and senior Anthony Calhoun added scoring runs of 68 yards and 5 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
Calhoun finished with 72 yards on 10 carries and Miller had 58 yards on five carries.
Greene County (6-3, 4-0 region) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes (6-4, 3-1) defeated Forrest County Agricultural High School 18-13 Thursday.
Poplarville (4-5, 3-1) will host Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-7, 0-4) dropped a 42-0 decision to Stone High School Thursday.
