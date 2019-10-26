Perry Central nips Collins, 12-2, in Region 8-2A

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A muddy track didn’t seem to bother Perry Central High School sophomore running back Tyrion Sumrall all that much Friday night at Collins High School.
Sumrall scored on a 68-yard scoring run in the first quarter and then set up his 2-yard touchdown with a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs splashed and crashed their way to a 12-2 Region 8-2A road victory.
“Very rough conditions,” said Sumrall, who was soaked and streaked with mud from shoulder pads to shoes. “I just kept my balance. I don’t even know how. I just do what I do.”
The win clinched a spot in Class 2A playoffs for the Bulldogs, who can lock up the second seed and first-round home playoff game with a win over visiting North Forrest High School Friday night.
“Right now, we’re just fighting for that second place,” Perry Central coach Wesley McLain said. “We want that home (playoff) game, and I think that’s what our kids are motivated on doing.
“We’ve got a history of playing in the playoffs, and our kids know that we’re going to the playoffs, usually, but it’s been two years since we’ve gotten that second-place seed, which, obviously, helps our chances of going further in the playoffs.”
Despite losing standout senior quarterback Hershey McLaurin to a season-ending knee injury early in the fall, the Tigers (2-7, 1-2) can finish as high as the region’s third seed with a win Friday in the regular-season finale at St. Patrick High School.
To do that, though, Collins will have to do a better job when it reaches opponents’ territory, Tigers coach Eric Booth said.
The only points on Collins’ side of the scoreboard Friday came when a bad punt snap was knocked through the end zone for a safety.
“They play hard, but we’ve got to score when we get inside the red zone,” Booth said. “That’s the main thing, we’ve got to score when we get in the red zone, and that’s what I’ve been telling the kids for the seven or eight weeks.”
