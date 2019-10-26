Laurel Salvation Army celebrating 80 years of service

By Charles Herrington | October 26, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:02 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An open house was held on Saturday to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Salvation Army in Laurel.

It opened back in July of 1939 on 7th Street.

The campus is now on 13th Avenue and it houses a chapel, shelters for men and women and a family store.

“It's a tremendous testimony, first of all, to God's faithfulness, because apart from that, we would not be here, Maj. Raymond Pruit with Salvation Army said. “And secondly, it's a tremendous tribute to the tenacity of the people who have worked within our walls to make sure that the message gets out and we get the support we need.”

The Salvation Army has been at its current location since 1977.

