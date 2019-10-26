High School Football Recap: Week 10; Part 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A few weeks back, Hattiesburg High School coach Tony Vance decided he needed to get the football more frequently in the hands of the Tigers’ most dangerous offensive threat, senior Rhyen Brisco.
“We use him in a lot of different places,” Vance said earlier this week. “One week, he lined up at quarterback, receiver and tailback. We’re just trying to move him around and get the ball in his hands.”
Mission accomplished.
For a third consecutive week, Brisco ran for more than 100 yards, and Thursday night the Tigers gave him plenty of support in a 55-0 runaway Region 4-5A victory over visiting Long Beach High School.
Briscoe ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns, powering a ground game that rolled over the Bearcats (1-8, 0-5 region) for 342 yards rushing as Hattiesburg (3-6, 2-3) recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Junior Jamal Donaldson backed Brisco with 96 yards on 10 carries, while junior Jordan Willis, who completed 7-of-11 passes for 77 yards, rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Junior Courtland Harris added 37 yards added 36 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and junior Jaquez Andrews ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Hattiesburg led 7-0 after one quarter before scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead.
The inexperienced Tigers took their lumps early in the season, facing the traditionally difficult non-region schedule Vance sets up and then facing most of the region’s heavy hitters once the so-called second season began.
But Hattiesburg has started to show its claws.
“I think in some areas we’ve gotten a lot better,” Vance said in the earlier conversation. “There’s still room for improvement everywhere, but we have gotten better in a lot of areas, and that’s what you want to see.
“Penalties, our penalties have gone down. From the beginning of the year, we’ve done a pretty good job taking care of the football lately. Tackling, we’ve gotten better, and now we’re doing a better job running the football. Those are just things off the top of my head.”
The Tigers will host Gautier High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The Gators dropped s 34-7 region decision to Wayne County Thursday night.
BRANDON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Damon Stewart threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Thursday night as the Warriors won their third consecutive game by capturing a big, Region 3-6A road win.
Stewart completed 14-of-20 passes for 278 yards and ran for 56 yards on 13 carries.
Senior Tavion Smith caught four passes for 116 yards and s touchdown, junior Jordan Coleman had three catches for 58 yards and a score and senior Liam Breithaupt pulled in a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Senior Nick Milsap led the ground game with 131 yards on 29 carries.
Sophomore Klaborn Pollard returned a fumble for a touchdown and senior place-kicker Michael Owens added two extra points and a 34-yard field goal.
The Warriors did enough to offset a 425-yard, four-touchdown passing night by Brandon senior quarterback Willi Rogers.
Senior Ashton Nickelberry snared eight passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, senior Joshua Montague had two catches for 114 yards and a score and senior Ladarius Moore grabbed three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown
Oak Grove (6-3, 3-2 region) will visit Pearl High School at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. The Pirates (6-3, 3-2) defeated Northwest Rankin High School 48-28 Thursday night.
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior running back Rashad Handford rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on just three carries and caught a scoring pass as well as the unbeaten Panthers remained atop the Region 3-6A standings.
Senior running back Micah McGowan added 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and junior Cam’Ron Martin had 54 yards on 12 carries against the Wildcats (1-9, 0-5).
Senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson, who rushed for 51 yards on three carries, completed 8-of-12 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Thailan Prince hit 2-of-4 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Handford caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown, junior Jeremiah Robinson had two catches for 27 yards and a score and senior Devin Stringer had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore place-kicker Nate Jones hit all three of his extra-point attempts along with s 33-ysrd field goal. Junior Jackson Bowering added a pair of extra points.
Petal (8-1, 5-0) region will visit George County High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The Rebels (6-3, 3-2) topped Terry High School 22-6 Thursday night.
Columbia 31, Seminary 0
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior running back Kentrel Bullock ran for three touchdowns Thursday night as the unbeaten Wildcats took another step toward the Region 8-3A crown.
With one regular-season region left, Columbia (9-0, 4-0) stand atop the standings, with West Marion and Magee high schools with one region loss each.
Columbia defeated West Marion (8-1, 3-1) and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker
Magee (8-1, 2-1), which lost to West Marion two weeks ago, will play Jefferson Davis County High School Friday night before hosting the Wildcats in the Nov. 1 regular-season finale. A Magee loss in either game would give the Wildcats the title.
Should Magee win its last two games and West Marion top Seminary (5-5, 1-3) in its regular-season finale, a three-way tie would exist.
Thursday, Bullock scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the second to give Columbia 13-0 halftime lead.
Bullock scored on a 19-yard run and sophomore Omar Johnson added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while sophomore Jonathan Wiltz finished the scoring with a 25-yard run.
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Trojans returned two fumbles for touchdowns and junior Jartavious Martin ran for a pair of touchdowns Thursday as West Marion bounced back from its lone loss of the season.
Senior defensive lineman Jordyn Mahaffey got the Trojans on the board with an 18-yard fumble return in the first quarter.
West Marion would lead 21-0 after one period with sophomore Larry Magee adding a 4-yard touchdown run and Martin scoring on a 16-yard run.
Tylertown scored in the second quarter on the first of two touchdown passes from sophomore Kendrick Lampton to junior Keavon Williams. The initial hookup covered 19 yards and got the Chiefs (3-7, 0-4) within 21-7.
But Qavonte Swanigan returned a fumble 36 yards, sophomore Octavious Henry scored on a 33-yard run and Martin added a 1-yard plunge as the Trojans held a 42-7 lead at halftime.
The lone score of the second half came on a 4-yard, Lampton-to-Williams pass in the fourth quarter.
West Marion will host Seminary High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The Bulldogs dropped a 31-0 decision to Columbia High School Thursday night.
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night to pace the War Eagles’ Region 4-5A victory.
Wayne County, which has won five consecutive games since region play opened, led 10-0 after one quarter, then expanded its lead to 27-7 at halftime. The War Eagles had the lone score of the second half in the fourth quarter.
Junior Shadamien Williamson added 80 yards rushing on 11 carries, while senior Jerronte Walker ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Wesley completed 12-of-20 passes for 116 yards with an interception. Three completions went to senior Octavious Bonner for 47 yards.
Junior place-kicker Nathan Busby scored 10 points on four extra points and two field goals, including a long of 39 yards.
The War Eagles (7-2, 5-0 region) will visit Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The Bearcats (1-8, 0-5) fell 55-0 to Hattiesburg High School Thursday.
