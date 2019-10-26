Hattiesburg volunteers participate in Make a Difference Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers worked on several projects in Hattiesburg on Saturday as part of the annual “Make a Difference Day.”
The threat of rain caused some of the activities to be canceled, but others took place as scheduled including work done by Mark Herrington, the commander of an American Legion post in Hattiesburg.
Herrington spent his morning cleaning parts of Veterans Park. Over at the train depot, other volunteers were preparing to put out hanging baskets as part of a beautification project for downtown Hattiesburg.
“For Make a Difference Day, we're here trying to pressure wash our stage here for our Memorial Park here in Hattiesburg, for our veterans and to assist them anytime they need,” Herrington said.
“We’re going to have hanging basketball all along Main Street an along Front Street in the Saenger down,” Executive Director for Downtown Hattiesburg Association Andrea Saffle said.
Other projects involved litter clean up in various parts of town.
