Covington veteran writes memoir about his time as top Army recruiter

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County man who was a top Army recruiter for nearly 30 years has written a book about his military service.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Thomas Brooks’ new memoir, “We Never did it That Way Before,” details his recruiting work as the Army moved from conscription to an all-volunteer fighting force.
Brooks was the highest ranking non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army’s Recruiting Command.
He went into the Army in 1967 and retired in 1998.
Friday, he signed copies of his book during a reception at Freedom Hall, a museum he built at his home in Collins.
“What I wanted to do is share with the Army and my fellow soldiers, share back with them some of what I took from the Army, experience and all this other stuff and the things I learned and I wanted to give back and that’s what this book is all about, it’s just about giving back,” Brooks said.
Brooks’ memoir was published in 2018.
Freedom Hall opened just three months ago.
