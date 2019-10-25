U.S. Army’s Jazz Ambassadors to perform free concert at USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A military band that’s been playing around the world for 50 years is performing a free concert in Hattiesburg Thursday night.
The U.S. Army’s “Jazz Ambassadors” is hosting a show at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.
It begins at 7:30 p.m.
There’s no charge, but you can get a ticket at USM’s Ferlise Center, Mississippi Music or at the Performing Arts Center box office.
An opening performance will be given by the Mississippi National Guard’s 41st Army Band.
The “Jazz Ambassadors” formed in 1969.
“They were here about four years ago and it’s really an outstanding group,” said Larry Panella, director of jazz studies at USM. “It’s one of a very select group of musicians in the military that all they do is play jazz. There are several groups based out of Washington D-C as well, but this is the premiere group and this their 50th anniversary and so we’re really honored that they would choose Hattiesburg as a site for a concert.”
The band has 19 members.
