Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical storm Olga is a few hundred miles southwest of Jackson.
The tropical storm formed this afternoon and will track north along or close to the Mississippi River tonight and Saturday weakening to a tropical depression and then just regular low pressure system.
The track will have little consequence on our weather, beyond a little breeze and additional rain. There is a slight risk for severe weather tonight and Saturday as well.
Rain is the primary threat.
This will not be a major problem for the Gulf Coast.
It’s a very low end threat for any type of storm force winds along the Gulf Coast.
