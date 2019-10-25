Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Olga (Source: First Alert Weather)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 25, 2019 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:30 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical storm Olga is a few hundred miles southwest of Jackson.

The tropical storm formed this afternoon and will track north along or close to the Mississippi River tonight and Saturday weakening to a tropical depression and then just regular low pressure system.

The track will have little consequence on our weather, beyond a little breeze and additional rain. There is a slight risk for severe weather tonight and Saturday as well.

Rain is the primary threat.

This will not be a major problem for the Gulf Coast.

It’s a very low end threat for any type of storm force winds along the Gulf Coast.

