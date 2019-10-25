Skimming device found on pump at Petal gas station

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A skimming device was found on a pump at a gas station in Petal on Friday morning.
Officials with the Petal Police Department said employees at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Carterville Road and South Main Street found the device during routine pump checks.
Officers are now investigating when the device was placed on the pump and who may be responsible.
Police said customers should always be mindful when using debit cards at gas station pumps. Here are some tips from the department on how to keep your financial information safe from gas pump skimming devices:
- Never use a debit card at the pump. Always use a credit card or pay inside.
- Check for loose parts on the card reader before using it. Be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked or damaged. Tug at it, if possible. It shouldn’t wiggle.
- Also check for scratching around the card slot, adhesive tape or glue residue.
