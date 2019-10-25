Richton hosting special night of worship Nov. 2

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Break out your lawn chairs. Its almost time for the 8th annual Praise in the Park in Richton.
Praise in the Park will be held Nov. 2 at Richton City Park. It’s being billed as a night of music and worship to bring all denominations and churches together to worship in an open environment. This family-friendly event aims to promote members of the community to meet new people.
The event will feature the musical stylings of “People & Songs”, a community of worship leaders and song writers. WDAM spoke with the group and heard about their mission.
“Bringing together every walk of life into one full voice,” said Kaden Slay, a member of the group.
Slay said he looks forward to returning to his home state to perform. Last year, his group performed at Crossroads Free Pentecostal Church in Lucedale, where his father is the pastor.
Tickets for Praise in the Park are available at www.richtonpraiseinthepark.com and are also available on the night of the event at the gate. There are a variety of tickets available ranging from general admission to VIP.
The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show will go on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be several food options available for purchase. The event will go on rain or shine.
