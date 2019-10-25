Nonprofit teaching kids through technology

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local nonprofit is reaching 20,000 students and 400 teachers a year through their technology-based enrichment for science, technology, arts and math.
Central Creativity uses technology such as laptop computers, virtual reality headsets, editing software and special devices that transfer to 3D features on special apps. They partner with area local schools to provide the tools and curriculum needed for learning.
Students are learning the technology aspect as if they are learning a language. When they learn it young, it is easier to comprehend and apply to their daily lives. These programs also benefit the teachers because it gives them different avenues to be able to teach and utilize for their lessons.
They are able to make these advances thanks to local contributors, such as Laurel Family Medicine.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.