LIST: Haunted houses in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - If you’re looking to get spooked on Halloween you’re in luck.
Haunted houses, forests and trails are already delivering thrills ahead of Halloween.
Here are a few haunted experiences you can catch around the Pine Belt:
- PSYCHO PATH - 28 Buffalo Hill Road, Ellisville. Open seven days a week through Nov. 3. Will open for encore weekend Nov. 8-9. Tickets are $20 and the ticket booth opens at 7 p.m.
- Pep’s Point House of Horrors - 382 Pep’s Point Road, Hattiesburg. Open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 25-26. Open 8 p.m. - 1 .m. from Oct. 28 - Nov. 2. Admission is $15, $13 for kids under 12, $12 for groups of 10 or more.
- North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest - 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg. Open on Oct. 25-26 and Halloween night at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and $35 for express passes.
- Haunted Asylum - Exchange Club of Laurel Haunts, 509 Central Avenue, Laurel. Open at 7 p.m. from Oct. 25-31. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at door.
