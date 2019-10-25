LIST: Drug take back locations in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several locations will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
People can drop off unused or expired medications for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Laurel Police Department
- Columbia Walmart
- Hattiesbrug Walmart
- Laurel Walmart
- Waynesboro Walmart
- Petal Police Department
You can find a drug drop off location near you here.
The drug take back event aims to help Americans prevent drug addiction and overdose death.
