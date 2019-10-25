Jones College pounds East Central, punches ticket to playoffs

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College entered Thursday’s regular season finale knowing it would need some help to clinch a second straight trip to the MACJC playoffs.
The No. 9 Bobcats did their best not to scoreboard watch as they defeated East Central 35-13 in Ellisville. The “Football Gods” answered JC’s prayers as No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast took down No. 6 Hinds 31-21 in Raymond.
Hinds’ loss dropped them to 7-2 (4-2 MACJC South) while Jones improved to 7-2 (5-1 MACJC South), taking sole possession of second place in the South Division.
In a must-win situation, the Bobcats opened with a 14-0 lead over East Central after the first quarter. Sophomore Kalyn Grandberry paced Jones College with 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns before leaving the game in the second quarter.
Freshman Ladamian Webb stepped up in the second half and put his foot in the ground to the tune of 106 yards rushing on ten carries – including a 25-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Fred Barnum completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown toss to Manny Jones in the third quarter. The Jones defense yielded just 260 yards of offense to the Warriors.
Jones College improved to 4-0 at home with its fifth straight win to end the regular season. The Bobcats open the MACJC playoffs on Saturday, November 2 against an opponent to be determined.
