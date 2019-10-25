Gametime - Week 10 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | October 25, 2019 at 12:38 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:38 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The threat of rain pushed many of week ten’s high school football games to Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • East Marion (8) North Forrest (0)
  • Columbia (31) Seminary (0)
  • Oak Grove (36) Brandon (28)
  • Petal (38) Meridian (8)
  • Laurel (29) Forest Hill (14)
  • Wayne County (34) Gautier (7)
  • Hattiesburg (55) Long Beach (0)
  • Purvis (18) FCAHS (13)
  • Stone (42) Sumrall (0)
  • South Jones (38) Jackson-Wingfield (14)
  • Taylorsville (47) Puckett (0)
  • Enterprise (36) Bay Springs (22)
  • Salem (8) Mount Olive (38)
  • Heidelberg (38) Mize (40)
  • Greene County (26) Poplarville (7)
  • Richton (32) Leake County (14)
  • Raleigh (50) St. Andrew’s (21)
  • West Marion (42) Tylertown (13)
  • George County (22) Terry (6)

