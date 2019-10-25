Gametime - Week 10 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The threat of rain pushed many of week ten’s high school football games to Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- East Marion (8) North Forrest (0)
- Columbia (31) Seminary (0)
- Oak Grove (36) Brandon (28)
- Petal (38) Meridian (8)
- Laurel (29) Forest Hill (14)
- Wayne County (34) Gautier (7)
- Hattiesburg (55) Long Beach (0)
- Purvis (18) FCAHS (13)
- Stone (42) Sumrall (0)
- South Jones (38) Jackson-Wingfield (14)
- Taylorsville (47) Puckett (0)
- Enterprise (36) Bay Springs (22)
- Salem (8) Mount Olive (38)
- Heidelberg (38) Mize (40)
- Greene County (26) Poplarville (7)
- Richton (32) Leake County (14)
- Raleigh (50) St. Andrew’s (21)
- West Marion (42) Tylertown (13)
- George County (22) Terry (6)
