Fall tourism numbers up in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg relies on tourism to grow its economy.
The fall brings guests from around the area to the city for various events, along with University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University students returning to campus.
Marlo Dorsey with Visit Hattiesburg says fall includes some of the busiest months of the year.
“When you take a look at last year compared this year, our hotel revenue is actually up for the month of August by 10% which is really strong for us,” said Dorsey.
Dorsey said this growth benefits the residents of Hattiesburg as well.
“Tourism really is the purest form of economic development," Dorsey said. “It means every time someone comes here and they swipe that credit card or they pay for something that’s putting dollars into our local economy.”
Hattiesburg recently added a 1% sales tax on hotels and restaurants.
The money will go towards 16 projects around the city that have already been outlined.
Dorsey says the relationship between the city and Visit Hattiesburg is crucial.
“It’s really important that as a community that all of your stakeholders can work together because when you think about it, if you package everything together that’s a lot larger than if you did it on your own,” said Dorsey.
