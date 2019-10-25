Exchange Club of Laurel hosting haunted fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Exchange Club of Laurel continues to do good things in its community. We give you a glimpse inside the civic organization and how it is making a difference in the community.
Ghostly spirits creeping through the halls of the Haunted Asylum. Paranormal phantoms hidden behind each corner. It’s an eerie feeling sweeping in and out of jail cells coming to haunt you and your friends.
“Just know, you don’t want to see what’s lurking behind each doorway,” said Exchange Club of Laurel member Jim Rasberry.
The terrorizing fright is all for a good cause. With a focus of bettering the community and a mission dedicated to making change, members of the Exchange Club of Laurel share a vision of leadership and service throughout The City Beautiful.
“It’s more important to contribute to the community. We want to be that organization that brings things to the community and adds to the quality of life. That’s why we do what we do and have fun doing it,” said Rasberry.
Through community fundraising events, exchange club members are able to stand up and stand together for those who don’t have a voice.
“We believe the paramount vision and paramount focus of the Exchange Club is to be a support system for children that are victims of child abuse," said Rasberry. "We really want to do whatever we can to help those other organizations that are on the front lines and supply them with funds and services and whatever they need.”
As the spotlight shines on local children, community support is what makes the mission possible.
Club members have worked around the clock converting the old Downing Building in the heart of downtown Laurel into a spooky sanctuary. Those who dare to enter will eventually make it out knowing a little scare played a small part in making a big difference
“We are really excited, because it’s our first ever event, but the guys have been working tirelessly to transform this building into what most will see as the most scariest evening of their life,” said Rasberry.
The Haunted Asylum sits on Central Avenue right at Commerce Street and will be open four nights; Oct. 25, 26, 30 and Halloween night. Hours are from 7 p.m. until midnight.
You can purchase tickets in advance for $15 at The 5000 food truck, Guild and Gentry, Pink Anchor and The Knight Butcher or pay $20 at the door.
Expect a party when you make it out. A DJ, food vendors and a beer truck will be set up outside the Haunted Asylum.
