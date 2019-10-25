Cultural competency training series continues in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Crossover Xpand, part of the Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, is continuing its cultural competency training series. The lecture given Friday was introduction to LGBTQ mental health with Dr. Scott Rodgers.
Rodgers discussed important introductory terms and definitions for members of the LGBTQ community. He explained the emphasis of staying informed on the current terms, as they change with each generation or advance in science.
He informed his listeners about the new LGBTQ friendly clinic he helped create in Jackson. It is called the TEAM clinic, for trustworthy, evidence-based, affirming and multidisciplinary.
Their mission is to provide high quality options that will help LGBTQ lives. During its’ early stages, it is open once a month on Friday afternoons for period of four hours.
There are only three other clinics of their kind in the country, the others being in Duke, Vanderbilt, and University of Alabama at Birmingham.
While the clinic does welcome anyone, not just members of the LGBTQ community, their goal is to “become extinct” due to LGBTQ members no longer being seen as a minority.
