British phone box back on display at USM after years in storage

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An iconic piece of British telecommunications history is once again on display at the University of Southern Mississippi after spending years in storage.
A fully-restored British phone box can now be seen in the Armstrong-Branch Plaza, next to the International Center.
USM got it in 1990 through its British Studies Program.
It was displayed for years at the old English Language Institute, but when that building was torn down, the phone box went into storage.
It was returned to permanent display a few weeks ago.
“We completely restored it, new paint job,” said Jessica Bunales, interim assistant director of the Office of Study Abroad at Southern Miss. “We did not put the glass back into the windows for safety reasons, but we do have the original telephone at the top. There’s no phone in it currently, so we can’t call Britain, but it is a fun piece to have here on campus and we’re really promoting students to take photos in front of it, use #LondonCallingUSM.”
USM Physical Plant staff said the cost of restoring the phone box was about $6,000.
