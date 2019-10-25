British phone box back on display at USM after years in storage

“We completely restored it, new paint job,” said Jessica Bunales, interim assistant director of the Office of Study Abroad at Southern Miss. “We did not put the glass back into the windows for safety reasons, but we do have the original telephone at the top. There’s no phone in it currently, so we can’t call Britain, but it is a fun piece to have here on campus and we’re really promoting students to take photos in front of it, use #LondonCallingUSM.”