UMMC opens Mississippi’s first primary care clinic for the LGBTQ community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rob Hill, State Director for Human Rights Campaign of Mississippi, understands first-hand what it’s like to not always feel accepted, and that’s why he say’s the new LGBTQ care clinic will be a huge hit.
“It really does offer an opportunity for LGBTQ people to find a place where they know for sure the doctors and staff will be competent to their specific needs,” said Hill.
Back in 2015, the medical center opened a mental health facility specifically for LGBTQ people, but many people said they needed their physical needs met too. That’s when the care clinic came into play.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s TEAM Clinic has one goal in mind: giving the LGBTQ Community a safe environment to get the care they need.
Hill says that includes discussing important health topics that can sometimes be uncomfortable.
“Like access to HIV prevention drugs, testing, or health issues that affect the trans-community or the lack of competency around trans health.”
The clinic offers everything from wellness visits, endocrine and hormonal treatment, and gender affirmative medicine, to STD screening and treatments.
Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Dr. Scott Rodgers says it’s important to provide everyone with a supportive and welcoming environment, saying there can often be a fear of opening up and revealing things about yourself to your doctor.
Something Hill says he can relate to also.
“This is a place they know they can talk about everything. There is a competency with the doctors and the staff around the issues LGBTQ people face.”
Patients can make appointments to meet with a health care professional on the first Friday of every month.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.