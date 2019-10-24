Town hall meeting at USM brings awareness to underage drinking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several University of Southern Mississippi students attended the town hall meeting addressing underage drinking.
“Statistically, you’re going to have people that are going to drink underage,” said graduate assistant Jack Howard. “That’s something that universities have to combat and be equipped to reduce the harm related to those incidents.”
This meeting was put on through a $750 grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Organizers say they wanted to do this event to help prevent underage drinking.
"It’s to increase awareness and also understanding treatment of underage drinking on USM’s campus specifically,” said Howard.
Speakers walked the audience through statistics and facts about what can happen when you drink underage.
"I think it’s good to start the conversation and be able to kind of have a starting point to be able to move forward and continue to come up with ideas and innovative ways to prevent underage drinking and also reduce the harm related to underage drinking,” said Howard.
Students at the event say they feel it’s important to have meetings like this that promote awareness for issues.
"It’s good to just open that door and see if anybody has any ideas or if people experience things that we could start addressing that most people don’t understand,” said student Alyssa Brown.
