4th Annual Red Shoes Golf Tournament to benefit McDonald’s House Charities of Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The fourth annual Red Shoe Golf Tournament in Hattiesburg will benefit the Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Mississippi on Monday, Oct. 28.
The tournament will be held at the Hattiesburg Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mississippi’s Ronald McDonald House is located in Jackson and serves as a regional center to support families of critically ill children receiving care at the state’s only children’s hospital.
Hattiesburg McDonald’s owner, operator and tournament co-sponsor Chad Williams supports what the Ronald McDonald House does and says the tournament is a great way for the community to support the cause.
“The Ronald McDonald House in Mississippi does incredible work for our families when they need help most, and this annual golf tournament is a great way for the community to come together and support that cause,” said Williams.
Registration, practice and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament, with play beginning at 1:30 p.m.
