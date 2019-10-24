Suspect wrecked stolen ATV before shooting at police officer on Holmes Community College campus in Goodman

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County deputies are assisting Goodman police in a search for a suspect.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, the suspect shot at officers on the Holmes Community Community College campus.
Holmes’ District Director of Communications Steve Diffey said the suspect stole an ATV in the Goodman area around 11:15 p.m. and wrecked it near the entrance to Holmes.
A Holmes officer engaged the suspect and was shot at, prompting the officer to return fire. The officer was not hit in the exchange.
The Goodman campus was placed on lockdown at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The lockdown was lifted around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police are still searching for the suspect, who ran from the campus after the incident.
The college is cooperating with local law enforcement at this time to apprehend the suspect.
Thursday is homecoming for the Goodman campus, and all events will go as planned.
We’ll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.
