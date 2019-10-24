Purvis visits FCAHS in region 7-4A tussle

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of longtime rivals meet with some raised stakes on Thursday night.
Purvis (5-4) travels to Brooklyn to battle Forrest County Agricultural (3-5) at 7 p.m. Both programs are fighting for playoff positioning in region 7-4A with just two games left.
The Tornadoes sit in third place at 2-1 while the Aggies hold onto the fourth and final playoff spot at 1-2 in the region.
"We need to go out, play good, play hard,” said Purvis head coach Brad Hankins. “You know we're playing against a quality opponent, it's a rivalry game. These kids are 20 minutes apart, they all know each other. So, we've got to play our best."
“Probably the most impressive thing besides [Purvis] just being big,” said FCAHS head coach Brad Calcote. “They are big, man. They play hard, those coaches do a good job. Just a bunch of tough kids playing football.”
