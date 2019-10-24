Pine Belt vendors prepare for lottery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lottery sales are coming to Mississippi. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation recently announced the dates players can begin buying their tickets.
Scratch-off ticket sales will begin on Nov. 25 with the larger prize games starting Jan. 30, 2020.
Pine Belt businesses are preparing for the added sales the games will bring. Retailers around the Pine Belt have started receiving lottery ticket terminals, which are used to print tickets to print tickets for the larger prize drawings, including the Mega Millions and Powerball.
“It’s going to impact sales greatly we hope," said Benjamin Van Cleave, vice president of B-Kwik Food Mart and Deli in Hattiesburg. "You know, the lottery is going to act as a draw for us and we’re hoping to get some lagniappe sales off of that.”
Van Cleave thinks convenience stores around the Pine Belt will jump at the opportunity to add lottery sales.
“The first wave has already been approved," he said. "There’s been a lot of market penetration already. I think some of the smaller mom-and-pop stores might be a little slower to entry most of your larger chains are going to be on this first roll out.”
The lottery does have a plan for where the money generated from it will go.
The MLC says the first $80 million will go toward infrastructure, with the next $80 million going to the state’s general fund. Anything additional proceeds will go to the education enhancement fund.
You must be 21 to participate in the lottery
