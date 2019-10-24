Oak Grove fights for final playoff spot in Region 3-6A

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With just three regular season games remaining, Oak Grove sits in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in region 3-6A.
The Warriors (5-3, 2-2 region) visit Brandon (6-3, 3-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“[They] got a really good football team,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “[The] quarterback [Will Rogers] is a ‘Dandy Dozen’ so he’s committed to Mississippi State, very good player. Got a big offensive line, really good wide receivers and then defensively it’s one of the better defenses we’re probably going to face all season. We gotta play well.”
