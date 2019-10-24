Jones College needs help to clinch playoff berth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College knows what is at play on Thursday night.
The No. 9 Bobcats fight for a second straight playoff berth when they host East Central at 7 p.m. However, Jones will need help from No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast to defeat No. 6 Hinds in order to clinch the second and final playoff spot in the MACJC South Division.
Jones College (6-2, 4-1 MACJC South) sits tied with Hinds (7-1, 4-1 South) headed into Thursday night’s slate. Even though the Bobcats defeated Hinds 31-7 in September, the Eagles would win any potential tiebreaker with a better overall record than Jones.
Coach Steve Buckley and company hope their season-opening 18-10 loss to Coahoma doesn’t come back to haunt them.
“Our football team knows exactly what’s got to happen [Thursday] night and we’ve got to win,” Buckley said. “It’s that simple. We dug ourselves in a hole early in the season and nobody’s going to dig out of it but us. It’s been an uphill battle but we’re still digging. The most important thing is to finish tomorrow night with a win."
JC knows the ball club coming to Ellisville on Thursday is no pushover. East Central (4-4, 3-2 South) lost to Hinds 23-20 in overtime just a week ago.
"I tell our kids this, they’re well-disciplined, well-coached and tough as nails so we gotta be ready to play,” Buckley said. “East Central, we’ve played them for three years and it’s been a barnburner every time.”
