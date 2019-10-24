Jones College holding its first Day of Giving

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is hosting its first Day of Giving on Thursday, Oct. 24th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event will take place in Jones Hall on the college campus where there will be activities and a tally board
JC faculty, staff and students will be raising funds throughout the day while the Foundation Office will be taking pledges from alumni and friends by phone and online.
The goals of the fundraiser is to build awareness of what the Jones College Foundation tries to do to serve students and the community and to show how easy giving can be for alumni and others, as JC looks to benefit students through scholarships, hardship assistance and classroom and lab modification.
Donations can be accepted online here, by phone at 601-477-4145 from the time the fundraiser starts to when it ends or by stopping by the Alumni and Foundation Office in Jones Hall.
For more information, contact the Jones College Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145.
