Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms for Friday

We’re starting off your day quite chilly with temperatures in the low 40s! So be sure to grab a jacket before heading out the door. Today will be partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Clouds move in this evening and temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows cooling down to the upper 50s. Friday looks to be the wettest day with showers and storms likely. It may be an all-day rain, as well. Rain will likely be falling in the morning with thunderstorms likely during the afternoon with periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches will be possible. Highs will be in the 70s. Rain chances will linger into Saturday as well with highs in the low 70s. We look to dry out and turn partly cloudy for your day on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday are looking sunny right now with temps in the low 70s. Halloween right now is looking mostly sunny and a touch of cool with highs in the 60s.