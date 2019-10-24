Grant will be used to replace water lines, build water tank in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress Community Water Association applied for a grant to assist with projects that need to be done in its district.
"It costs a lot of money. We are trying to keep the cost down for the people that pay their water bill every month,” said Progress Community Water Association secretary Jack Smith.
The association is getting $1.25 million grant and a $1.99 million long-term.
Part of the grant will be used to replace many of the water lines.
“The system is getting old,” said Smith. “The lines are probably 45 or so years old. They are getting in bad shape. We are just trying to replace the lines. Putting in lines and stuff, it’s expensive.”
The rest will go toward building a new water tank right off Tatum Camp Road.
“We have some land up there that we can put one on,” said Smith. “That’s real expensive stuff to do. We put in for the grant and it’s a real blessing to have.”
The association says this grant will help cut back on the number of repairs that need to be done.
“We’re growing,” said Smith. “We need to update our power lines because they’re old and we’re having to go out and fix them all the time. If we put new in the ground, maybe we won’t have so many repairs to do.”
Around 2,200 people are serviced by Progress Community Water.
The Copiah Water Association, Inc. in Hazlehurst also received this grant.
