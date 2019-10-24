Golden Tornadoes look to finish regular season strong

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Tornadoes stumbled early and eventually fell to West Jones 24-14 on Friday, slipping out of a first-place tie with the Mustangs in region 3-5A.
However, everything Laurel (6-2, 3-1) wants to accomplish is still within reach. It begins with a strong finish to the regular season.
"Obviously, when you play somebody like West Jones it shows where you need to improve in some areas and we're focusing on that,” said Laurel head coach Todd Breland. “[We] made some changes in our coaches' meetings this weekend – just putting our kids in a better position to be successful. It’s all about us. We got to continue to get better as a football team no matter who our opponent is and get prepared for the playoffs."
The Golden Tornadoes host Forest Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m.
