USDA offers funding for rural water project in Lamar Co.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced more than $4.13 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and loan funding for water infrastructure projects in Lamar and Copiah counties on Wednesday.
The two-loan grant is awarding Progress Community Water Association in Purvis and will support projects to improve customer service and water usage efficiency. The funding comes from the USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
Hyde-Smith said the grant will support system upgrades for rural water associations that might not be able to have the resources to provide safe water to residents and businesses.
“These USDA funds will support water service system upgrades for rural water associations that might not otherwise have access to the capital necessary to provide reliable and safe water to residences and businesses,” said Hyde-Smith. “I appreciated that these water associations in Lamar and Copiah counties will benefit from this important USDA Rural Development program.”
Hyde-Smith supported committee passage of the FY2020 Agriculture Appropriations Bill in September, which will continue funding for the USDA rural water, electric and other development programs.
Progress Community Water Association will purchase a new water well and elevated tank and transition to a six-inch water main with a $1.25 million grant and $1.99 million long-term, low-interest loan as the project will allow the association to accommodate additional customers and meet code requirements.
Rural cities, towns and water districts may apply for Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program if they serve fewer than 10,000 residents as it will help support for drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal system projects.
