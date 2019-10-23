Trump Jr. to campaign for Reeves in the Pine Belt on Thursday

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, will be in Mississippi on Thursday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
WDAM has confirmed Trump will make an appearance at a private fundraising event at Longleaf Plantation in Purvis on Thursday afternoon. We’ve been told media will not be allowed to attend the event.
Trump will also appear at an event that’s open to the public later in the evening in Oxford.
Trump’s tour through Mississippi comes as Reeves and Democratic candidate Jim Hood make their final push to rally voters ahead of the general election on Nov. 5.
According to The Associated Press, President Trump will hold a rally in support of Reeves in Tupelo on Nov. 1.
