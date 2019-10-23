Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old Foxworth woman last seen in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 57-year-old Sandra Faye Henry of Marion County, Mississippi.
She is described as a black female who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Henry has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Sunday, October 13th, in the 1200 block of Mississippi Street in Hinds County.
Henry is believed to be in a white 2012 Ford Focus and is traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Sandra Faye Henry suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Faye Henry, they are asked to contact Marion County Sheriff Department at 601-736-2711.
