Severe weather preparedness week: Tornadoes

Pine Belt (WDAM) - Tornadoes are an all too common threat in the Pine Belt, so much that it’s has become a fact of life. And while tornadoes can happen at anytime of the year in the Pine Belt, they’re most common in the spring months as the seasons change.
The National Weather Service uses three different alerts to inform you about the threat of tornadoes.
A Tornado Watch is issued beforehand and means conditions are favorable.
A Tornado Warning is issued when rotation is detected or when a tornado has been spotted. Take cover immediately.
Last is a Tornado Emergency. It is only declared when a large, violent tornado is confirmed to be on the ground. You can get these alerts in multiple ways. Redundancy is key. Never rely on outdoor tornado sirens if you’re indoors.
Tornado sirens should only be used outdoors. If you need something inside, you should instead use a NOAA Weather Radio. They’re really cheap, they’re really effective and they also have a very loud alarm that can wake you up in the middle of the night.
So what do you do if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area?
The safest place to be is a basement or safe room. If that is not an option, get to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
Interior closets or bathrooms are often the best places. Protect your head with pillows, blankets or even helmets. Always be aware that flying debris is possible. Also do not forget to take a pair of shoes.
Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes. If you are in one and you have time, immediately go to the nearest sturdy building or shelter.
It’s important to have a severe weather plan ready to go before a tornado hits.
