‘3rd Floor Sam’ has people buying him beer at work

View this post on Instagram

I knew I'd like working on the third floor of @newhollandknickerbocker. Thanks to kind beer-goers, 67 beers have been sent up to me so far (I even get to drink them when they arrive). So, if you're at the brewery and see my sign, send one up; I'd love the hopportunity to drink beer through the window with you. 🍻 Shout out to Media Place Partners for letting me drink (responsibly) on the job, @newhollandbrew for letting me keep my sign and to my Labrador Obi for being a good boy. Most importantly, shout out to the beer senders. Ya'll are the best. 💯