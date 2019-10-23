Miss. leaders and educators deem President Trump’s ‘lynching’ reference insensitive to state’s racial history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump tweeted on Tuesday comparing the constitutional impeachment process he is enduring to the act of public hanging without trial, known as lynching.
“Certainly a state like Mississippi, that has a history of thousands of thousands of lynchings, over the past generations should be the first in line to condemn his words,” said state senator John Horhn, “We have documented names are on those boards. Those were lynchings. Trump--what’s happening with President Trump has nothing to do with that.”
Hohrn was referring to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum where over 650 known lynchings are documented for all to see.
“That’s a known lynching every weeks for 73 years," said Robert Luckett, a history professor at Jackson State University. He explained how a lynching is an unpunished murder.
“Which means, that, in fact, we know there was a murder, we know who died, we know who committed it, and we know they got away with it," said Luckett.
Mike Espy, former congressman and agriculture secretary, issued a statement calling the president’s comment ‘disgraceful.’
Congressman Bennie Thompson called it racially insensitive.
“There are people alive today who lived during this era of lynching, and for the President of the United States to use that as an example is incredibly damaging. Especially for the president of the United States -- the most powerful man in the world, who also happen to be a white, heterosexual male of extreme privilege, who has never faced any of the violence, the terrorism, the oppression that has been the white supremacist history in Mississippi and in this nation," said Luckett.
