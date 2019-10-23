Cool and sunny weather expected up until the weekend

We’re starting off your day quite chilly with temperatures in the low 40s! So be sure to grab a jacket before heading out the door. Today will be another beautiful afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s with overnight lows cooling down to the mid-40s. Thursday will be nice and mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front will move though on Friday giving us a good chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some showers could linger into Saturday, so I will hold on to a 40% chance of rain during the day. We look to dry out and turn partly cloudy for your day on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.