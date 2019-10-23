Boil water notice issued for 255 Moselle homes

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for 255 homes and 14 businesses in Moselle following a line break.
The Southwest Jones Water Association issued the notice for residents living in the following areas: Sanford Road, Delk Road, Riels Road, Louie Bullock Road, David Ingram Road, Pilgrim Road, Mimie Bullock Road, Abner Bryant Road, portions of Guthrie Carter Raod, Jenkins Road, Old Progress Road, Sim Patterson Road, Old Highway 49, Marina Drive, Griss Lock Road, Highway 589, Foster McConnell Road, McCarroll Drive, Loveless Road.
People in the affected areas should boil water before consumption.
