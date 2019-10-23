Arc of Southeast Mississippi to host November fundraisers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Arc of Southeast Mississippi is planning to hold its 15th annual Golf Ball Drop at Canbrake Country Club.
The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 4. A thousand golf balls will be sold at $100 each.
The ball that lands in the hole or closest to the hole will win $20,000.
The golf tournament will follow the drop.
To purchase a ball or sign up for tournament, visit Hattiesburgarc.com.
Arc will also be hosting the “Hobble Then Gobble” running race at Lake Serene. There is a five-mile run and two-mile walk that you can sign up for.
Funds raised from the events will benefit Arc of Southeast Mississippi, which provides community-based services to people with mental challenges and their families.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.