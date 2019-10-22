Sanderson Farms building new hatchery in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sanderson Farms announced the company will build a $15 million facility near Howard Technology Solutions in Ellisville.
The hatchery will help the company fill the need it has for more chicken.
“This hatchery will give us two things: It will give us added capacity that we’ll need in order to support any future growth in Mississippi as well as give us additional square footage to utilize new technology that we have in our hatcheries,” said Pic Billingsley, director of development and engineering at Sanderson Farms.
Once it’s completed, Sanderson Farms will move its workers from the Laurel facility to the brand-new Ellisville hatchery.
Ross Tucker with the Jones County Economic Development Authority helped find Sanderson Farms this new location.
“Sanderson Farms is a wonderful asset for Jones County," Tucker said. “It’s one of the entrepreneurial success stories that that county is continuing to shell out."
Sanderson Farms will break ground on the site within the next two months and expects to complete the project within a year.
