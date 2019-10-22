Police respond to shooting at Hattiesburg home, no injuries reported

October 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 12:08 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting outside at a Hattiesburg home on Tuesday.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore said officers responded to shooting around 1:30 a.m.

Moore said officers arrived and were told several shots were fired at a home in the 300 block of Emerson Drive.

Police said no injuries were reported and no other information was given.

If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

